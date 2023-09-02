Amit Shah congratulates scientists on successful launch of India's first solar mission Aditya-L1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India's first solar mission, Aditya L1. "I congratulate all the scientists for the successful launch of Aditya-L1. Today I congratulate all the scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Amit Shah at an event in Saraipali.

Aditya L1 will take an approach similar to Chandrayaan-3 to reach its designated spot, he added. Amit Shah, along with BJP leader Raman Singh attended the 'Janjatiya Mahasammelan' in Saraipali, Chhattisgarh.

ISRO successfully launched India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning. Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and was fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at 11.50 a.m. The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

The major objectives of the mission include understanding the Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration, the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection, and near-earth space weather and solar wind distribution. The Aditya-L1 mission carries seven scientific payloads to carry out the study. (ANI)

