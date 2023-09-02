West Bengal: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Kolkata
Heavy rains lashed parts of Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar on Saturday. It lead to water logging in several parts of the cities.
Heavy rains lashed West Bengal on Saturday afternoon which led to waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata. Visuals from Gariahat and Lake Gardens in the city show people affected by waterlogging due to heavy spells of rain in the city.
Odisha also witnessed rainfall simultaneously, which led to water logging in several parts of Bhubaneshwar. On Thursday, after India witnessed the driest August since 1901, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon is expected to be normal across the country during September.
Informing about the maximum temperature, the Meteorological Department said that most parts of the country will have above-normal maximum temperatures whereas some areas in south peninsular India and some pockets of west-central India are likely to get normal to below-normal maximum temperatures. "Over most parts of the country, above-normal minimum temperatures are likely to occur, except for some areas in extreme north India, which are likely to get normal to below normal minimum temperatures," IMD added. (ANI)
