Odisha CM mourns passing away of former Speaker Surya Narayan Patro

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday expressed deep grief over the demise of former speaker Surya Narayan Patro. Chief Minister called Patro an efficient administrator and organizer.

"As minister of various departments, he facilitated the development process of the state. As Speaker, he played an important role in keeping the parliamentary tradition intact in Odisha," Chief Minister Office (CMO) said. The Chief Minister said that he was loved by everyone irrespective of party and opinion for his innocent nature.

As a senior leader of Biju Janata Dal, he gave a new direction to the party. The chief minister said that he played an important role in strengthening the party, especially in Ganjam district. His departure has created a huge vacuum in state politics, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family along with wishing the departed soul peace. Earlier, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

A seven-time legislator and a sitting MLA of Biju Janata Dal representing Digapahandi Assembly Constituency in Odisha passed away at a private hospital at the age of 75. Surjya Narayan Patro took over as the Speaker in 2019 and resigned from it in 2022. (ANI)

