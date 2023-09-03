Left Menu

G20 Summit: Delhi traffic police conduct full carcade rehearsal

As Delhi gears up to host world leaders at the G20 Summit under India's Presidency, Delhi Traffic Police conducted a full carcade rehearsal on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 16:47 IST
G20 Summit: Delhi traffic police conduct full carcade rehearsal
Visual from Delhi's Shanti Van Chowk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi gears up to host world leaders at the G20 Summit under India's Presidency, Delhi Traffic Police conducted a full carcade rehearsal on Sunday. India will host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 in the national capital.

The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. The carcade rehearsals were carried out in the Shanti Van Chowk area of the national capital.

Speaking to ANI about the G20 Summit carcade rehearsals, DCP Traffic Aalap Patel says, "Rehearsals are going on for the programmes that are scheduled on September 10. Full deployment is on the venues where delegations have to come on the same day. There was no congestion and traffic management was also fine. I would appeal Delhi public to also read the directories for September 8, 9 and 10 and contribute." Meanwhile, to avoid any unfavourable incidents, the Bomb Squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted on Saturday an anti-sabotage sweep at different locations in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a full dress rehearsal as part of its preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit. The Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit.

The personnel are also being trained to deal with the fallout of possible hazards, including the use of chemical and biological weapons, and have been asked to focus on their soft skills. The New Delhi G20 summit will see the "biggest participation" in the history of the grouping, with arrangements in place for the mega event, including those for the stay of leaders of member countries and the invited guest countries.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the US, the UK, and the European Union. India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE as guest countries for the mega event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023