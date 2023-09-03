G20 Summit: Delhi traffic police conduct full carcade rehearsal

As Delhi gears up to host world leaders at the G20 Summit under India's Presidency, Delhi Traffic Police conducted a full carcade rehearsal on Sunday. India will host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 in the national capital.

The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. The carcade rehearsals were carried out in the Shanti Van Chowk area of the national capital.

Speaking to ANI about the G20 Summit carcade rehearsals, DCP Traffic Aalap Patel says, "Rehearsals are going on for the programmes that are scheduled on September 10. Full deployment is on the venues where delegations have to come on the same day. There was no congestion and traffic management was also fine. I would appeal Delhi public to also read the directories for September 8, 9 and 10 and contribute." Meanwhile, to avoid any unfavourable incidents, the Bomb Squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted on Saturday an anti-sabotage sweep at different locations in the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a full dress rehearsal as part of its preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit. The Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit.

The personnel are also being trained to deal with the fallout of possible hazards, including the use of chemical and biological weapons, and have been asked to focus on their soft skills. The New Delhi G20 summit will see the "biggest participation" in the history of the grouping, with arrangements in place for the mega event, including those for the stay of leaders of member countries and the invited guest countries.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the US, the UK, and the European Union. India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE as guest countries for the mega event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)