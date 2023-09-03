Left Menu

Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh

A 55-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharat district of Chhattisgarh, a forest official said on Sunday.The incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victim Rajkumari and her husband Viran Singh were asleep at their farm in Jaraundha village under Khadgawan forest range, the official said.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 03-09-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 19:53 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victim Rajkumari and her husband Viran Singh were asleep at their farm in Jaraundha village under Khadgawan forest range, the official said. While the victim was trampled to death by a tusker, her husband managed to escape from the spot, he said. The forest personnel reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said. The victim’s family was given a relief of Rs 25,000, and the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after completion of necessary formalities, he said. Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharat district is 286 km from Korba district.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause of concern since the last decade. Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur are some of the districts facing the menace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

