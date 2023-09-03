Left Menu

Indoor saffron cultivation technology introduced in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
An indoor saffron cultivation technology was introduced in Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir to promote agricultural innovation and enhance the livelihoods of the saffron farming community, an official said. Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Devansh Yadav unveiled modern indoor saffron cultivation technology, which holds the potential to revolutionise saffron cultivation practices in the region, the official said.

Under the skill development programme, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kishtwar has realised the project with an estimated cost of Rs 1.35 lakh, under the SANKALP scheme.

Each of the nine beneficiary farmers received 25 kg of saffron corms, racks, and trays for free during the event.

Highlighting the potential benefits of indoor saffron cultivation technology, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar said this approach promises to revolutionize saffron cultivation, offering growers enhanced efficiency and productivity in the face of climate uncertainty, irrigation deficit and cultivation spaces in the district.

He urged the saffron growers to refrain from engaging in illicit trading and the unauthorized export of saffron corm from the district.

''Such activities pose a significant threat to the district's saffron cultivation practices as it would also contribute to the depletion of indigenous, high-quality saffron, exacerbating the already existing shortage,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

