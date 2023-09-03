Nine senior IAS officers transferred in Haryana; Sudhir Rajpal is new Home Secretary

The Haryana government on Sunday issued transfer orders for nine IAS officers, naming Sudhir Rajpal as the new home secretary, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

Rajpal has replaced T V S N Prasad, who was also overseeing the jails, criminal investigation, and administration of justice departments.

Prasad has now been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) and Financial Commissioner for Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation departments, according to the transfer notice which is applicable with immediate effect.

He will also continue to serve as the Chief Resident Commissioner at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and as ACS Cooperation Department.

Apart from the home department, Rajpal will also serve as ACS of jails, criminal investigation, administration of justice and youth empowerment and entrepreneurship departments.

Sumita Misra will oversee the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department. She will also continue to serve as the ACS of Medical Education and Research Department.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, posted as ACS of 'Housing for All' and foreign cooperation departments, will now also oversee the civil aviation department.

V Umashankar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and the Haryana government, will also take charge as Principal Secretary for information, public relations, languages and culture, and foreign cooperation departments.

Vijayendra Kumar is now posted as Principal Secretary of the agriculture and farmers welfare department and Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare department.

Among other IAS officers transferred is Amneet P Kumar, who has now been posted as Commissioner and Secretary of the women and child development department.

