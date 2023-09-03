"Will win with a clear majority," Uttarakhand CM on Bageshwar bypoll

Expressing confidence in winning the by-polls for the Bageshwar assembly seat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that the party would win there with a clear majority. The bypoll in Bageshwar was necessitated after the Assembly segment fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA Chandan Ram Das. BJP's candidate for the bypoll in Bageshwar’s Garur is Parvati Das, the widow of the departed MLA.

After addressing an election rally for the by-polls for the Bageshwar assembly seat, Dhami said, "We have always received support from all the voters of Bageshwar and this time also I can see that they have an inclination towards us. So the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Parvati Das will win from here with a clear majority." "Our resolution for the development of Bageshwar and Uttarakhand under the guidance of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will be achieved," Dhami told ANI.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami interacted with the public in the Garur village of Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district. According to official sources, CM Dhami lent a patient ear to the villagers as they opened up on their issues.

He also informed the locals of what his government was doing for their betterment. MLA Chandan Ram Das was also the minister for Transport and Social Welfare in the Dhami government and passed away on April 23 after a sudden cardiac arrest.

He represented the Bageshwar constituency for four consecutive terms since 2007. Upon his demise, the state government declared three days of official mourning. The chief minister, according to sources, is also likely to expand his council of ministers after the bye-election.

The Uttarakhand CM is on a tour of the Bageshwar district and on Saturday he held a roadshow for Parvati Das in Bageshwar’s Garur. Addressing the roadshow, the CM said, "I have no doubt that we will win with more votes than we did last time.”

“This election, however, is being held under difficult circumstances as Chandan Ram Das is no longer with us. Whenever someone leaves us, we all come together, setting aside our differences. I would urge the people of Bageshwar to not only commiserate with his widow but also give her their blessings," the CM said. (ANI)

