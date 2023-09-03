Left Menu

Punjab: JCB safely retrieved after being left stranded for two months due to floods

After being left stranded for two months owing to floods, a JCB was safely retrieved in Ferozepur on Sunday. 

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:31 IST
JCB safely brought home after being left stranded for two months owing to floods in Ferozepur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After being left stranded for two months owing to floods, a JCB was safely retrieved in Ferozepur on Sunday. BSF troops joined hands with local farmers in retrieving the JCB belonging to a farmer in Ferozepur.

BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted, "After 2 long months of being left stranded owing to floods, JCB was safely brought home, negotiating the challenging Satluj on a makeshift wooden raft (Beda)." Recently divulging details of the initiative taken during the flood in the state, Punjab Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that the department has remained on its toes during the recent floods.

"All officials have been doing their duties day and night to provide all possible relief to those affected. The efficiency of the department was clearly seen during the plugging of the breach of the bandh of river Sutlej in Village Ghuram, District Tarn Taran," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

