Chhattisgarh: In Naxal hotbed of Abujhmad, students aspire to crack Navodaya Vidyalaya and Sainik School entrance

In a bid to bring children in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Narayanpur to the educational fold, the district administration has taken an important step by undertaking a special coaching initiative drive, where students are being trained for prestigious educational institutions like Navodaya Vidyalaya and Sainik School. A total of 60 students of Narayanpur district's Orchha block, which is part of Abujhmad, a Naxal hotbed, are studying in Samrasata Bhawan, a porta cabin whose walls are shared by photo frames of former Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam, Ram Nath Kovind and S Radhakrishnan among others, with a dream of studying in government-aided educational institutions.

The Narayanpur administration is also providing the children, hailing from the remote areas of Abujhmad, with books, notebooks and other stationery items. Collector Ajit Vasant, while speaking to ANI said that the class 5 students are being prepared for the institutions like Navodaya Vidyalaya and Sainik School.

"The children of Orchha's interior areas, which are heavily Naxal-affected, study in Porta Cabin and Orchha's primary school. All those students who are in class 5 are being prepared for excellent institutions like Navodaya Vidyalaya, and Sainik School by appointing a separate coach for them at one place... By entering these institutes, they (students) can become an example for the children of our village," he said. Abujhmad, 60 Kms distance from district headquarters, is bigger in area than Goa, with nearly 3,400 sq km of this region falling in Narayanpur district.

One of the coaching teachers, Harshvardhan told ANI that many students here are Naxal victims. "Government has organised coaching classes for Navodaya Vidyalaya...Many students here are naxal violence victims. There are 60 students in total out of which 30 are girls and 30 are boys...From administration, students are provided books, notebooks and stationery for the preparation of Navodaya Vidyalaya," he said.

Sikti Swendi, a class 5 student said that she wants to become a collector when she grows up. Basant Lavatre, Deputy Sarpanch hoped that every student studying in the free-coaching centre to pass the Navodaya Vidyalaya exam.

"A free coaching centre is being run in Samrasata Bhawan and children are getting full facilities here...It is boosting students' morale. The children themselves are also feeling positive. I want 60 out of 60 children should get selected in Navodaya Vidyalaya," Lavatre said. (ANI)

