Left Menu

Maharashtra: Meeting on Maratha reservation underway in Mumbai 

A cabinet sub-committee meeting on Maratha reservation under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is underway at Sahyadri Guest House in Maharashtra Mumbai. 

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:05 IST
Maharashtra: Meeting on Maratha reservation underway in Mumbai 
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrives at meeting venue in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cabinet sub-committee meeting on Maratha reservation under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is underway at Sahyadri Guest House in Maharashtra Mumbai. Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are also at the meeting.

Besides them, Cabinet Sub-Committee and Special Advisory Committee members, Dadaji Bhuse, Chandrakant Patil, Praveen Darekar, Shambhuraj Desai, Vinod Tavde Atul Save, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Girish Mahajan, Uday Samath, Tanaji Samnath, Ravindra Chavan, Yogesh Kadam, Bharat Gogawale and Narendra Patil are also present at the meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil for discussion on the matter, the Deputy Chief Minister's office informed.

The Rajya Sabha MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendent, Udayanraje Bhosale, also requested CM Eknath Shinde for a discussion on the issue. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis talking to Jarange Patil over a call assured him that those who are responsible for the unfortunate incident of Jalna will be brought to justice, informed Deputy CMO.

Fadnavis also told Jarange Patil that discussions on the issue will surely find a way out of the situation and the government is hopeful that the meeting with Maratha agitation leaders will happen soon, added Deputy CMO. Earlier on Saturday, Shinde said that the state government was committed to providing reservations to the Maratha community.

Speaking on the Jalna incident where a clash broke out between police and protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community earlier in August, Shinde said, "In November 2014, when the coalition government was in power under the leadership of then CM Devendra Fadnavis, the government announced the Maratha reservation. The High Court also upheld the Maratha Reservation decision taken by the government. But the Supreme Court took a different decision. Everyone knows that this is due to someone's negligence...The issue of the Maratha Reservation is currently in the court. The state government is fully prepared to fight this case in court...There are some difficulties, and the state government is trying to resolve them." The Chief Minister appealed to people to be careful of those who wanted to take political mileage from the situation.

The Supreme Court, on May 5, struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023