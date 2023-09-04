Announcements made by Arvind Kejriwal for Rajasthan Assembly polls will not affect INDIA alliance: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh speaking on Arvind Kejriwal's upcoming announcement today regarding 'Guarantees' for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, said there will be no effect of this on INDIA Alliance. CM Arvind Kejriwal is going to every state where the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting elections and making announcements (Guarantees), telling people what our issues are. I don't think it will make any difference (on India Alliance). Assembly elections are different, their (INDIA alliance) issues are different, said Sanjay Singh.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh on Amit Shah's statement (INDIA bloc hates Hinduism) said the BJP is a party that has disrespected Hindu religion the most and they (INDIA alliance) do not need to learn about the Hindu religion from Amit Shah. Talking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "BJP is a party that does corruption in Ram Mandir construction land...BJP's Dinesh Sharma called Sita Maa test tube baby, UP CM Yogi called Hanuman ji Dalit and Adivasi, Shivraj Singh Chauhan calls PM Modi Shri Ram and Amit Shah Bajrang Bali...BJP has disrespected Sanatan Dharm the most so we will not learn about the Hindu religion from Amit Shah at least."

Sanjay Singh further took a dig at PM Modi on his statement of fighting communalism, casteism and corruption and called it the biggest joke. "In a government where Manipur is burning, Mewar is burning, and Delhi riots took place...PM under whose government a Dalit child's thumb was cut off in Gujarat for touching a ball...PM who made Rs 70000 crore corruption allegation on Ajit Pawar and then incorporated him into his party and made him deputy CM... newspapers around the world are printing that Modi government is the most corrupt government after independence...PM Modi talking about fighting communalism, casteism and corruption after all this is the biggest joke of the century..." said Sanjay Singh.

On Arvind Kejriwal's remarks of 'One Nation, One Education' and 'One Nation, One Education System', Sanjay Singh said these remarks were, made because AAP believes in equal health facilities and education opportunities to all while 'One Nation, One Election' has been developed as fake argument by PM modi out of the fear of INDIA alliance. (ANI)

