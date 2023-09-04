No longer a need to visit Mumbai, conveyed demands to Maharashtra Govt: Protestors in Jalna

The protestors in Jalna demanding reservation for the Maratha community on Monday said there was no need to visit Mumbai and talk to the government as they have conveyed their demands to the Maharashtra government delegation. Manoj Jarange Patil, who is protesting for Maratha reservation, while talking to ANI over the phone said, "The government has called us for discussions in Mumbai but we don't feel a need to visit Mumbai anymore because a government delegation led by Minister Girish Mahajan met us and had a discussion with us, whatever we had to say, we told them.

He further added, that we have made it clear to them (government delegation) that the government will have to announce and implement the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra within 2 days. We have received information that Maharashtra government ministers and top officials are going to hold a meeting on this issue throughout the day today and we hope that today some solution is found on this entire issue, said Manoj Jarange Patil.

Earlier, on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had called Manoj Jarange Patil for discussion on the matter, the Deputy Chief Minister's office informed. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis talking to Jarange Patil over a call assured him that those who are responsible for the unfortunate incident of Jalna will be brought to justice, informed Deputy CMO.

Fadnavis also told Jarange Patil that discussions on the issue will surely find a way out of the situation and the government is hopeful that the meeting with Maratha agitation leaders will happen soon, added Deputy CMO. The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation is slated to take place on Monday at 12 pm, the Chief Minister's Office informed; both CM and Deputy CM will remain present at the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Shinde said that the state government was committed to providing reservations to the Maratha community. The Chief Minister appealed to people to be careful of those who wanted to take political mileage from the situation.

A clash had broken out between police and protesters on Friday in Jalna demanding reservation for the Marathas. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters. (ANI)

