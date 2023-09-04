Guwahati International Airport receives ISO-10002:2018 certification

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati has achieved international acclaim by receiving the ISO 10002:2018 certification. This recognition comes after a comprehensive evaluation of the airport's Quality Management System, Operational Management, and Airport Development processes.

ISO 10002:2018 is a globally respected certification in the realm of Quality Management Systems, particularly for airport operations, management and development. The achievement of this certification underscores LGBI Airport's unwavering commitment to adopting industry best practices for managing airport quality, operational efficiency and developmental initiatives.

A spokesperson for Guwahati Airport expressed their pride in achieving this prestigious ISO certification. They emphasized that it reflects their dedication to maintaining a dependable quality management system and adhering to industry standards and best practices. The spokesperson extended congratulations to the entire team for their collective efforts in earning the ISO certification.

Guwahati International Airport serves as a vital gateway to Northeast India, connecting passengers to twenty-four domestic and two international destinations. In August 2023, the airport recorded a footfall of nearly 4.8 lakh passengers, marking a significant increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

The top four domestic destinations from Guwahati are Imphal, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Additionally, the airport offers international flights to Singapore and Paro. During August 2023, the airport managed nearly 3,839 flight movements, representing a 14 per cent increase compared to August 2022. This growth can be attributed to the airport's passenger-centric approach and a resurgence in air travel following the pandemic.

Guwahati Airport is optimistic about maintaining steady growth during the upcoming winter schedule, commencing in October. With the winter season witnessing a rise in passenger numbers, LGBI anticipates a robust surge during this period, reflecting the continued recovery of the aviation sector. (ANI)

