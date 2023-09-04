Telangana MP distributes Ganesh idols containing seeds to children in Kukatpally

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Telangana MP and Green India challenge founder Joginipalli Santosh Kumar distributed seed Ganesh idols to children in Telangana's Kukatpally on Sunday. These Ganesh idols which contain seeds can be planted in a pot with soil at the end of the festival season. Under the banner of Green India, the idols were distributed at the Nexus Hyderabad Mall in phase six of KBHB colony in Kukatpally.

According to the founder, Green India Challenge started distributing seed Ganesh idols to the devout four years ago, with the cause of conserving the environment. The initiative got a positive response from people, especially children. Santosh Kumar said, "Response from people will be overwhelming when our resolve is remarkable. It is a very happy occasion that children participated in the seed Ganesh idol distribution programme and expressed their enthusiasm to join such a big social programme taken up by Green India Challenge".

Child artist Dhruvan, who essayed a role in the Telugu film Pushpa, also took part in the programme, and said, "I am very happy to participate in the seed idols distribution programme. I am very inspired by the distribution of Ganesh idols with seeds on the eve of the most lovable Ganesh festival. Everyone should install seed Ganesh in their home and plant saplings." 'Go Rural India Limited' CEO Sunil V, Chief General Manager Upender, and 'Green India Challenge' founder member Raghava were present at the event, amongst others. (ANI)

