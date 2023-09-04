Left Menu

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Reasi 

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out on Monday in the Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi is underway, officials said. 

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out on Monday in the Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi is underway, officials said. "Encounter started at Reasi. On the basis of police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana sir," ADGP Mukesh Singh said.

Meanwhile, police and the army are on the job. More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier on August 21, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Larrow-Parigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

