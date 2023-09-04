Left Menu

AIMIM to organize Tiranga rally on September 17: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday informed that his party will conduct a Tiranga rally on September 17.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday informed that his party will conduct a Tiranga rally on September 17. Owaisi said that his party will be celebrating the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad state into the independent and democratic India and called it 'National Integration Day'.

Taking to X (former Twitter), Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We will be celebrating National Integration Day on 17th September 2023. We will observe the day the erstwhile Hyderabad state was integrated into independent and democratic India. A Tiranga rally will start from Dargah Yousufain to Bazarghat to Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank. The rally will start after Zuhar prayers and conclude at Eidgah Bilali with a public meeting." According to the Digital District Repository of the Ministry of Culture, the state of Hyderabad was not part of Independent India from the beginning. It had its own royal insignia, armed force, and railway and airline network, among others. The idea of a merger with the Indian Union was opposed. Negotiations were held between the government of Independent India and Nizam of the princely state.

Thereafter, the government of Free India decided to launch an armed attack on the princely state of Hyderabad. This operation was known as 'Operation Polo' or 'Operation Caterpillar'. Fighting took place all along the far-flung borders of the state, tactically independent of one another. The operation was started by the Indian Army when they entered the state from all cardinal points, lasted for five days, and ended on 18 September 1948, hence Hyderabad became an integral part of the Indian Union. The formal surrender of General El-Edroos from the Hyderabad army was accepted, and this great victory was celebrated by the subjects of the princely state. (ANI)

