Himachal Pradesh plans policy to develop electric charging stations for e-vehicles

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the Himachal Pradesh Government's intent to introduce an effective policy to promote the development of electric charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in the state. The policy aims to address accessibility, convenience and employment opportunities in the e-mobility sector.

During a meeting in Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that the policy would offer substantial incentives, including a 50 per cent subsidy, to private operators willing to set up e-charging stations. Sukhu said, "The state government would bring an effective policy to develop electric charging stations for e-vehicles in the state. The policy would focus on various aspects including accessibility, convenience and opening employment avenues. Private operators would also be roped in with a 50 per cent subsidy for setting up e-charging stations".

This approach seeks to encourage private-sector participation in expanding the state's EV charging infrastructure. The Chief Minister was briefed on the status of existing and upcoming EV charging stations across Himachal Pradesh. He reiterated the government's commitment to transforming the state into a model for electric vehicle adoption and reducing carbon emissions.

Public and private sectors are collaborating to promote EVs, aligning with the global push towards sustainable transportation. In addition to expanding the charging network, the state government is actively developing six green corridors encompassing National and State Highways, totalling 2,137 kilometres in the first phase.

Furthermore, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is incrementally incorporating electric buses into its fleet and the Chief Minister instructed HRTC to identify suitable routes for these new electric vehicles. The government's vision involves significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels by transitioning to electric public transport. It also underscores the importance of scientifically evaluating land suitability for construction and infrastructure development.

During the meeting, CM Sukhu reviewed the progress of solar power projects and called for expedited land transfer processes. He encouraged the exploration of green ammonia and biogas plants to promote clean energy. A detailed project report for a pilot plant should be prepared by October 31, 2023. Sukhu emphasized that green hydrogen represents a crucial clean energy source for the future.

Additionally, the Chief Minister mentioned the completion of hydropower projects with a total capacity of 1,000 MW in the 2023-24 fiscal year, further highlighting the state's commitment to green and sustainable energy initiatives. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ram Subhag Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretaries Bharat Khera and RD Nazeem, Maneesh Grag, and other senior officials attended the meeting, demonstrating the government's collaborative approach to shaping Himachal Pradesh's sustainable future. (ANI)

