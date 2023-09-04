In Russia, Turkey's Erdogan says grain deal can be revived soon
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after meeting Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday that he believes a solution can be found soon to reviving the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain-export deal, including filling remaining gaps.
Erdogan was speaking alongside Putin after a meeting in Sochi. He is seeking to convince Putin to return to the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative after Moscow withdrew in July, ending a year of protected exports from Ukrainian ports.
