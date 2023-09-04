Left Menu

In Russia, Turkey's Erdogan says grain deal can be revived soon

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 19:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after meeting Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday that he believes a solution can be found soon to reviving the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain-export deal, including filling remaining gaps.

Erdogan was speaking alongside Putin after a meeting in Sochi. He is seeking to convince Putin to return to the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative after Moscow withdrew in July, ending a year of protected exports from Ukrainian ports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

