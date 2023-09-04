G20 Summit: Digital India Experience Zone set up in Delhi to showcase success of digital transformation implemented in India

The Digital India Experience Zone is being set up as a key attraction at the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi to showcase India's success in the implementation of digital transformation. Delegates attending the summit will have the unique opportunity to experience the transformative impact of Digital Public Infrastructure firsthand, read the Ministry of Electronic and IT.

The Digital India Experience Zone will showcase the successes of the Digital India mission and the building of robust digital infrastructure which have transformed the lives of crores of Indians. India's Presidency has taken the lead in achieving this remarkable consensus, emphasizing the importance of Digital Public Infrastructure for the Ease of Living.

Digital Public Infrastructure, encompassing game-changers like Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), DigiLocker, DIKSHA, Bhashini, ONDC and eSanjeevani, among others, will be showcased in action. These initiatives have already demonstrated their profound influence on Indian society, read the press release. The Digital India Experience Zone, a pivotal attraction at the summit, is designed to offer a hands-on experience of India's strides in Digital Public Infrastructure and the successful execution of Digital Transformation initiatives on a massive scale.

To achieve this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has created two state-of-the-art zones in Hall 4 and Hall 14 at Pragati Maidan. The core objectives behind this exhibition are to demonstrate initiatives that enable Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business, and Ease of Governance.

Seven key initiatives have been meticulously selected to showcase the best practices in implementing DPIs, including Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini and ONDC, read the release. These exhibits will provide immersive experiences, enabling visitors to explore DPI repositories in India and gain insights for the betterment of the global community.

The exhibits are nothing short of technological marvels, with highlights like live demonstrations of Aadhaar Face Authentication Software, allowing attendees to interact with cutting-edge technology. The UPI exhibit will reveal the various global applications of UPI, and visitors can even use QR codes for seamless transactions. India's DigiLocker, a digital document storage solution, will be on display, showcasing its role in streamlining processes across various sectors, read the release.

One of the most notable aspects is the eSanjeevani exhibit, where doctors from different specialities will provide online consultations, real-time health analysis, and e-prescriptions, enhancing healthcare accessibility. DIKSHA, a digital platform for educational resources, will offer an intuitive experience, enabling visitors to explore its wealth of content.

At the Bhashini exhibit, real-time speech-to-speech translation in multiple Indian languages and six UN languages will be demonstrated. Visitors can even engage in conversation via the 'JugalBandi' Telegram Bot in their preferred language.

The Digital India journey, since its inception in 2014, will come to life through virtual reality, showcasing significant milestones and advancements in the digital landscape. The Digital Tree exhibit will illustrate DPI's core principles and the evolution of Digital India initiatives. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will reveal how it collaborates with sellers, customers, and network providers on a grand scale.

Additionally, the G.I.T.A. application kiosk will provide answers to life-related questions in alignment with the holy book Shrimad Bhagwad Gita. The Digital India Experience Zone utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as interactive displays and virtual reality to engage visitors of all ages with age-appropriate content, promising a transformative experience at the G20 Summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)