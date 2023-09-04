Left Menu

Tripura CM Saha takes stock of ongoing development works in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday directed officials  to expedite the construction work to ensure the timely completion of projects under the Light House Project and Township Projects, managed by the Tripura Urban and Planning Development Authority (TUDA), said an official statement. 

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 23:42 IST
Tripura CM Saha takes stock of ongoing development works in Agartala
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday directed officials to expedite the construction work to ensure the timely completion of projects under the Light House Project and Township Projects, managed by the Tripura Urban and Planning Development Authority (TUDA), said an official statement. "I have visited the Township projects under TUDA to inspect the status of ongoing work and understand the technology being used, considering Tripura's seismic zone 5 classification. The progress is satisfactory. In Kaman Chowmuhani, flat bookings are almost complete, and in Kunjaban, approximately 60 per cent of the bookings have been made. The facilities being implemented here are on par with those in other developed cities," said CM Saha.

CM Saha conducted visits to various locations in Agartala, including Matangini Pritilata Hall, Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Government Music and Art College, TUDA Township projects in Kunjaban and Kaman Chowmuhani, the Multilevel car parking and commercial complex at Old Moto Stand, and the Light House Project at Akhaura Road. He also mentioned visiting the Pritilata Auditorium and inspecting its infrastructure, where he issued directives for necessary improvements.

"Next, I visited the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan and identified several issues, for which I instructed immediate repairs, as the funds have already been allocated," the CM said. Saha further informed that the construction of the Multilevel car parking and commercial complex at Old Motor Stand is expected to be completed within the next two years.

"I also visited the Light House project, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project. I visited it earlier and encountered some issues, but today, I observed that the work is progressing well, and the construction will be completed in phases within the stipulated timeframe. We need to conduct physical inspections and will continue to do so in the coming days. I visited to instruct officials to expedite the work," Dr Saha said. During his visit, Secretary to Chief Minister PK Chakraborty, officials from various departments, engineers, and other relevant concerned officials were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023