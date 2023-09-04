Tripura CM Saha takes stock of ongoing development works in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday directed officials to expedite the construction work to ensure the timely completion of projects under the Light House Project and Township Projects, managed by the Tripura Urban and Planning Development Authority (TUDA), said an official statement. "I have visited the Township projects under TUDA to inspect the status of ongoing work and understand the technology being used, considering Tripura's seismic zone 5 classification. The progress is satisfactory. In Kaman Chowmuhani, flat bookings are almost complete, and in Kunjaban, approximately 60 per cent of the bookings have been made. The facilities being implemented here are on par with those in other developed cities," said CM Saha.

CM Saha conducted visits to various locations in Agartala, including Matangini Pritilata Hall, Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Government Music and Art College, TUDA Township projects in Kunjaban and Kaman Chowmuhani, the Multilevel car parking and commercial complex at Old Moto Stand, and the Light House Project at Akhaura Road. He also mentioned visiting the Pritilata Auditorium and inspecting its infrastructure, where he issued directives for necessary improvements.

"Next, I visited the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan and identified several issues, for which I instructed immediate repairs, as the funds have already been allocated," the CM said. Saha further informed that the construction of the Multilevel car parking and commercial complex at Old Motor Stand is expected to be completed within the next two years.

"I also visited the Light House project, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project. I visited it earlier and encountered some issues, but today, I observed that the work is progressing well, and the construction will be completed in phases within the stipulated timeframe. We need to conduct physical inspections and will continue to do so in the coming days. I visited to instruct officials to expedite the work," Dr Saha said. During his visit, Secretary to Chief Minister PK Chakraborty, officials from various departments, engineers, and other relevant concerned officials were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)