Himachal CM Sukhu launches SABAL Yojna to empower specially-abled children

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday launched the Mukhya Mantri Sporting Abilities, Rebuilding Aspirations and Livelihood Scheme (SABAL) from his Nadaun assembly constituency in Hamirpur district. Aimed for the bright future of specially-abled children, this scheme intends to take special care of such children in around 400 schools across Hamirpur, Solan and Shimla districts, said officials.

Simultaneously, the Chief Minister also launched 'Abhyas Himachal' and 'Shikshak Sahayata' chatbots, accessible via the Swift Chat app, offering ease similar to WhatsApp and powered by conversational Artificial Intelligence. These chatbots will enable students to revise lessons at their convenience, from any location from their mobile phones. This facility features a quiz-based format and provides educational videos that can be utilized by both students and teachers to enhance the learning and teaching experience in the classroom, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister also launched "Sampark Science TV Program," designed to transform ordinary TVs into Smart TVs. This innovation aims to enhance children's learning experiences, especially in subjects like Mathematics and English. The device comes preloaded with educational materials, eliminating the need for an internet connection. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Sabal Yojana was aimed to improve the lives of specially-abled children in the state. The initiative focuses on providing essential facilities and opportunities for them.

He said that the state government has made a provision of two per cent reservation in government jobs for specially-abled individuals and the recruitment process for this, was set to commence on a mission mode shortly. He also announced to enhance the education stipend provided to specially-abled children to Rs. 1000. The Chief Minister announced to set up 'Rajya Chayan Aayog' in place of the Staff Selection Commission in Hamirpur within the next two months to ensure fairness in the selection criteria of candidates.

He said that we were committed to bring transparency and ensure a merit-based selection process. During the tenure of the previous BJP government, the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission had become the hub of corruption selling question papers. Our government, taking prompt action, nabbed the culprits and put them behind bars said he. He said that 6000 teachers will be recruited through this new commission soon. Along with this, 3000 Van Mitra will be recruited in the Forest Department and 1200 personnel in the police, who will work as a special task force to combat drug trafficking. The Chief Minister said that the state government was going to conduct more than 10 thousand recruitments this year.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced Rs 5 crore for the construction of a DIET Girls Hostel at Gauna in Nadaun and a modern stadium with provisions for sports like shooting, boxing, and swimming. He reiterated that healthcare services across the state were being strengthened. Six specialist doctors in each of the 32 assembly segments will be deployed soon.

The Chief Minister said that despite facing economic crisis as inherited from the previous government, the present state government is resolute in helping those affected by disasters. He said that the recent monsoon devastation resulted in losses exceeding Rs. 12,000 crores in the state.

CM Sukhu criticized the Opposition for the state's fiscal health condition and said that despite massive damage during the monsoon, incurring losses of more than 12 thousand crore, the state BJP leaders have failed to take up the issue of financial assistance from its central leadership. (ANI)

