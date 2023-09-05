Teachers' Day: President Murmu to confer award to 75 teachers from schools, colleges, govt institutes today

President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Teachers' Award to 75 teachers from across the country today on the occasion of National Teachers' Day. As per the Minister of Education, the award ceremony will take place in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister, said the statement. Department of School Education and Literacy of Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process.

From this year, the ambit of the National Teachers' Award has been expanded to include teachers of the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, it added. 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education and 12 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be awarded this year.

Every year, the country celebrates September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers' Day. The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students. With a view to recognize innovative teaching, research, community outreach and novelty of work the nominations were sought in online mode to maximize participation (Jan Bhagidari).

The ministry constituted three separate Independent National Jurys comprising eminent persons for the selection of teachers. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of the National Teachers' Award 2023 in the national capital.

"Met our nation's exemplary educators who have been honoured with the National Teachers' Awards. Their dedication to shaping young minds and their unwavering commitment to excellence in education is very inspiring. In their classrooms, they are scripting a brighter future for India's youth," PM Modi posted on 'X' after meeting the winners. Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others were also present on occasion. (ANI)

