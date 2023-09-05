Assam CID arrests 2 more police officers for corruption and extortion

Assam Police on Monday arrested two more officers including one Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and an Assam Police Service (APS) officer of Bajali district in connection with an extortion case, officials said. According to Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police, the arrested police officers have been identified as Shiddhartha Buragohain, IPS, the then Superintendent of Police of Bajali district and Pushkal Gogoi, APS, the then Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ).

"Both the arrested police are being forwarded to the court and taken on police remands for further investigation," CPRO Goswami added. A senior official of Assam police said that reference CID police station case registered under Section 120(B)/341/342/448/294/323/307/379/387/427/506 IPC, R/W Section 98(A)/99(3)(4)(5)(6) Assam Police Act, 2007, two more accused of the case have been arrested and taking the total arrest in case to 9.

Earlier on Sunday and Saturday, police arrested seven persons including the then Additional Superintendent of Police of Bajali district in connection with a case for allegedly demanding money from a businessman allegedly involved in illegal trade. "The arrested persons have been identified as Kishor Baruah, Subhas Chander, the husband of the then Additional SP Bajali and Gayatri Sonowal, the then Additional SP of Bajali and they were taken on police remand," Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police said.

Earlier on Saturday, police arrested four police personnel identified as home guard (driver) Nabir Ahmed, Dipjoy Kalita, Injamamul Hassan and SI(P) Debajit Giri and they have been taken on 5 days police remand. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said, "The then Additional SP of Bajali has also been arrested in connection with the case."

"The CID is also interrogating the Superintendent of Police. If the CID gets evidence of involvement of the SP in this case, then the CID will definitely arrest the SP. The police investigation will continue. We will not spare anyone who is involved in this case," the Assam CM said. Earlier, Assam DGP GP Singh took to X (Twitter) and said, "Assam Police headquarters had received a complaint of demand for money by some police officers of Bajali police in the first week of August. The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption was directed to lay a trap but couldn't succeed since police officers were alert. However, the complaint was found to be prima facie true. On the basis of this, a criminal case has been registered on August 31 at Assam CID."

Seven persons have been brought to CID PS for further necessary action. He further said, "The five detained police officers were Puskal Gogoi, DySP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi police station, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali. The drivers involved are Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed. Further lawful action is being taken." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)