J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Reasi; operation underway

A search operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Tuesday after one terrorist was killed and one police personnel was injured in an encounter with security forces on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 09:25 IST
Visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"One terrorist killed so far, one Police personnel injured. Details awaited," officials said on Monday.

ADGP Mukesh Singh said, "On the basis of police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana sir." Meanwhile, the operation is still underway.

More details are awaited. Earlier on August 21, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Larrow-Parigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

