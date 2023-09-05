UP govt forms 3-member inquiry committee to probe lathi-charge on lawyers in Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate the clash that broke out between the advocates and police in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district last week, an official statement said. "In connection with the Hapur incident, a three-member inquiry committee was constituted by CM Yogi Adityanath under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Meerut," a statement from CMO, UP said.

According to the statement, apart from Inspector General (IG) Meerut and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Moradabad, Harinath Pandey, Retd Principal Judge, Family Court, Lucknow has also been included in this committee. "Further, a four-member inquiry committee has been asked to investigate all aspects of the incident and submit a report," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar instructed officials to find a peaceful solution to the incident by holding talks with the Bar Council. DGP Vijay Kumar gave instructions through a video conferencing in which he asked officials to take strict action against organised criminals and mafia.

This comes after tension escalated between the police and lawyers as Hapur Bar Association's officials and members earlier on Tuesday were staging a protest over an alleged 'fabricated' case filed against a woman lawyer and her father and police resorted to lathi-charge against lawyers. In view of festivals and religious programs, the DGP instructed the department to review police arrangements, patrolling and CCTV cameras at sensitive places to avoid any mishappening.

Meanwhile, the Special Director General in charge of Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the advocates-police clash incident, adding that the report will be submitted in seven days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)