Delhi riots: SC adjourned hearing of Umar Khalid’s bail plea for next week
A bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Dipankar Dutta adjourned the hearing as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khalid, was unavailable.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the bail plea filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the North-East Delhi riots in February 2020. A bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Dipankar Dutta adjourned the hearing as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khalid, was unavailable.
Sibal was arguing before the five-judge Constitution bench hearing the pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370. The bench expressed its disapproval over the request for adjournment on behalf of Khalid and granted the last opportunity saying no adjournment shall be granted in the case.
It has now posted the matter for hearing next week. Khalid had approached the top court challenging an October 2022 Delhi High Court verdict that had denied bail to him.
Khalid, arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020, in the High Court had sought bail on grounds that he neither had any "criminal role" in the violence in the city's North-East area nor any "conspiratorial connect" with any other accused in the case. The Delhi police had opposed the bail plea of Khalid. He had approached the High Court challenging the dismissal of his bail application by the trial court in March 2022.
He was charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly as well as several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Besides Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others were booked under the stringent law in the case.
The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khalid
- Sharjeel Imam
- Article 370
- Safoora Zargar
- Khalid Saifi
- Jamia Coordination Committee
- Kapil Sibal
- Natasha Narwal
- Umar Khalidâ€™s
- Bela Trivedi
- Dipankar Dutta
- Delhi High Court
- Devangana Kalita
- Delhi
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Constitution
- North-East
- The Supreme Court
- Tahir Hussain
- Umar Khalid
ALSO READ
“Constitution Allows to act against those who threaten national, state integrity”: J-K LG
“PM will change Constitution if...”: JDU chief Lalan Singh
SC dismisses plea seeking declaration that abrogation of Article 370 constitutionally valid
Manipur assembly not being convened further evidence of breakdown of constitutional machinery: Cong
Central African Republic validates vote for new constitution that increases the president's control