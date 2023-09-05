ASI launches "Adopt a Heritage 2.0" program to preserve India's cultural legacy

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), responsible for safeguarding 3696 monuments across India, unveiled its "Adopt a Heritage 2.0" program on Monday. This initiative, launched at the Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, aims to rejuvenate and maintain India's rich cultural heritage, enriching the visitor experience, read the Ministry of Culture press release.

Minister of Culture, Tourism, and DoNER G Kishan Reddy, who virtually attended the launch event, called upon all entities to participate in the preservation of India's cultural heritage, aligning with the vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi.' These monuments represent India's diverse cultural heritage and contribute significantly to the country's economic growth. However, sustaining this cultural legacy necessitates periodic improvements in amenities and infrastructure. The "Adopt a Heritage 2.0" program invites corporate stakeholders to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of these monuments using their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, read the press release.

Minister Shri G Kishan Reddy emphasized that this program aims to foster collaboration with corporate partners, allowing them to play a vital role in preserving these cultural treasures for future generations. This initiative is an evolved version of the 2017 scheme and clearly outlines the specific amenities required at various monuments, aligning with the AMASR Act 1958, read the release.

Corporate entities interested in participating can apply to adopt an entire monument or specific amenities at a monument through the dedicated web portal www.indianheritage.gov.in. The portal provides comprehensive information on the monuments available for adoption, including gap analysis and cost estimations for the required amenities.

Present at the launch were Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, and Director General of ASI, K. K. Basa. Minister of State for Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, emphasized the role of cultural heritage in shaping a nation's identity, read the release. She noted that India's G20 Presidency offers an excellent opportunity to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage on a global stage.

The selection process for corporate stakeholders will involve careful evaluation and discussions with various parties, considering the economic and developmental potential of each monument. The chosen stakeholders will develop, maintain, and provide amenities in categories such as hygiene, accessibility, safety, and knowledge dissemination, earning recognition as responsible and heritage-friendly entities. Initially, their appointments will be for five years, with the possibility of a five-year extension, read the release.

As part of the program, ASI also launched a user-friendly mobile app called "Indian Heritage," designed to showcase India's heritage monuments. The app will provide state-wise information about monuments, including photographs, lists of available public amenities, geo-tagged locations, and a feedback mechanism for citizens. The launch will be conducted in phases, beginning with ticketed monuments in Phase I, followed by others.

Additionally, an e-permission portal, accessible at www.asipermissionportal.gov.in, was launched. This portal will simplify the process of obtaining permissions for photography, filming, and developmental projects at heritage monuments, streamlining operations and resolving logistical challenges efficiently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)