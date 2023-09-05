"Language not our weakness but unifier of our diversity": Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the language is not a divider or a weakness, adding that all different languages are the "unifier of country's diversity". Speaking at an event on the National Teachers' Day programme, Pradhan said that the education sector should be strengthened if India wishes to become a developed nation by 2047.

"The Britishers left a thought inside us that language gives us different identity. Sometimes languages lead to tensions among people. The language was considered a divider. However, PM (Narendra) Modi envisioned that languages are the unifier of the country's diversity and it is not our weakness. These languages are part of our life," the union minister said. "If we want to be a developed nation by 2047, the education system should be developed," he added.

He was speaking at a launch event of a teacher training programme on Teachers' Day. He said 15 lakh teachers will receive capacity-building training through this programme.

The programme— Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme— aims to hold 72 sessions to train teachers throughout India over two years. "We are starting a redeveloped programme to train teachers from today. 15 lakh teachers from all around the country will be trained under this programme," Pradhan said.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan while extending his wishes on the occasion said, "On #TeachersDay, my profound gratitude to all teachers and mentors who inspire, shape dreams and enrich lives of learners. On this occasion, pay homage to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan for his unparalleled contributions to the field of education." Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives.

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952–1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. (ANI)

