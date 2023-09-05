Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Sukma

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, Sukma police said. A Joint operation was conducted by the District Reserve Group (DRG) Sukma and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 223 Corps.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:04 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Sukma
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, Sukma police said. A Joint operation was conducted by the District Reserve Group (DRG) Sukma and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 223 Corps. A 12 bore double barrel rifle and 1 pistol have been recovered from the spot.

SP Sukma Kiran Chavan said, "Based on the intelligence report of the presence of 10 to 12 naxalites of Jagargunda Area Committee in the forests of Tadmetla and Duled under Chintagufa police station, District Sukma, a joint force of DRG and CRPF 223 was dispatched to the said places as part of the anti-Naxal operation." During the operation, on September 5, 2023 at around 6 am, the police party was ambushed by the Naxalites between Tadmetla-Duled forests. The police team immediately took position and retaliated with self-defence firing, SP Kiran Chavan further said.

A search operation was carried out after the firing. Bodies of two naxalites were recovered, in which primary identification was done as militia cadres Sodhi Deva and Rava Deva who were active in the Jagargunda Area Committee and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on their head. Both of them were charged with the murder of educator Kawasi Sukka and present Deputy Sarpanch Tadmetla Panchayat, Madvi Ganga on June 28, 2023 under Chintagufa police station and the murder of Korsa Kosa near Minpa on August 31, 2023, on the suspicion of being a police informer.

A thorough search operation was conducted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023