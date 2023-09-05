Left Menu

CBI arrests GAIL Executive Director in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

The CBI has arrested an Executive Director of GAIL in connection with the alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case in which money changed hands to favour some contractors in the gas pipeline projects, officials said Tuesday. Along with Executive Director Projects K B Singh of GAIL, four others have also been arrested, they said.

The CBI has arrested an Executive Director of GAIL in connection with the alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case in which money changed hands to favour some contractors in the gas pipeline projects, officials said Tuesday. Along with Executive Director (Projects) K B Singh of GAIL, four others have also been arrested, they said. Searches are going on at several locations in Delhi, Noida, and Visakhapatnam in connection with the case, they said.

