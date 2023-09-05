Vedas emphasise worshiping nature and practices: Rajnath Singh

Indian knowledge tradition is one of the oldest in the world and it professes the principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and world peace. This was stated by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh while delivering a lecture on ‘Indian Knowledge Tradition and Best Life Values laid down in Vedas’ organised at Delhi University on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati on September 05, 2023.

Shri Rajnath Singh underlined the fact that the Vedas contain solutions to many challenges faced by the world, including climate change. He pointed out that the Vedas emphasise worshiping nature and practices such as environment conservation and afforestation. “The most prominent aspect of Vedas is its longevity, i.e., it is Sanatan, however, there is a section which is attacking Vedas and its values. Such efforts can prove to be futile,” he said.

Mentioning that democracy is often considered a system of governance given to the world by the West, the Raksha Mantri stressed that the roots of democratic values are found in the Vedic period, where representative systems like ‘Sabha’ and ‘Samiti’ existed.

Shri Rajnath Singh added that the Vedic period was the period of women's empowerment as women enjoyed the same rights as men. There are many examples of such women from the Vedic period who have contributed to the Indian knowledge tradition, he added.

Underscoring the strength of Indian culture, the Raksha Mantri said, “Throughout history, our culture has thrived with pride despite numerous attacks. The reason lies in Vedic values and the ancient knowledge tradition it is based upon.”

Shri Rajnath Singh also spoke about the contribution of Swami Dayanand Saraswati in the social awakening of people during the British colonial period. He stated that Swami Dayanand Saraswatiji contributed immensely in bringing about India’s renaissance through Arya Samaj and his clarion call to ‘Return to Vedas’.

The Raksha Mantri also remembered former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, which is being celebrated as Teacher’s Day today. Shri Rajnath Singh said, that apart from politics, Dr. Radhakrishnan made a significant contribution to the field of education and philosophy. “Today is the day to pay tribute to his scholarship, his philosophical contributions, and his achievements for the nation,” he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)