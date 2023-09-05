Left Menu

Sri Lanka post 291/8 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:38 IST
Sri Lanka post 291/8 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Sri Lanka made 291 for eight against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup here on Tuesday. Opting to bat, Kusal Mendis hit 92 off 84 balls, while openers Pathum Nissanka (41) and Dimuth Karunaratne (32) gave a good start to Sri Lanka's innings.

Charith Asalanka contributed 36.

Gulbadin Naib (4/60) was the most successful bowler for Afghanistan. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 291 for 8 in 50 overs (Kusal Mendis 92; Gulbadin Naib 4/60).

