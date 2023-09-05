Sri Lanka post 291/8 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Opting to bat, Kusal Mendis hit 92 off 84 balls, while openers Pathum Nissanka 41 and Dimuth Karunaratne 32 gave a good start to Sri Lankas innings.Charith Asalanka contributed 36.Gulbadin Naib 460 was the most successful bowler for Afghanistan. Brief Scores Sri Lanka 291 for 8 in 50 overs Kusal Mendis 92 Gulbadin Naib 460.
Sri Lanka made 291 for eight against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup here on Tuesday. Opting to bat, Kusal Mendis hit 92 off 84 balls, while openers Pathum Nissanka (41) and Dimuth Karunaratne (32) gave a good start to Sri Lanka's innings.
Charith Asalanka contributed 36.
Gulbadin Naib (4/60) was the most successful bowler for Afghanistan. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 291 for 8 in 50 overs (Kusal Mendis 92; Gulbadin Naib 4/60).
