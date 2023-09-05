Left Menu

As rain plays truant, farmers stage protest in Latur district for various demands

PTI | Latur | Updated: 05-09-2023
Shetkari Sanghatana activists on Tuesday staged a protest in Latur district of Maharashtra demanding the government declare the natural calamity because of the wilting of Kharif crops in the absence of rains.

Protesters staged a road blockade on the Udgir-Nilanga road and also demanded that benefits of crop insurance be given to affected farmers.

The protesters urged the government to order banks to stop the recovery of crop loans from farmers. They demanded an uninterrupted supply of electricity for 12 hours every day.

A memorandum was submitted to government officials by local leaders of Shetkari Sanghatana.

