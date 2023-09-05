As rain plays truant, farmers stage protest in Latur district for various demands
- Country:
- India
Shetkari Sanghatana activists on Tuesday staged a protest in Latur district of Maharashtra demanding the government declare the natural calamity because of the wilting of Kharif crops in the absence of rains.
Protesters staged a road blockade on the Udgir-Nilanga road and also demanded that benefits of crop insurance be given to affected farmers.
The protesters urged the government to order banks to stop the recovery of crop loans from farmers. They demanded an uninterrupted supply of electricity for 12 hours every day.
A memorandum was submitted to government officials by local leaders of Shetkari Sanghatana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharif
- Shetkari Sanghatana
- Udgir
- Latur
ALSO READ
Adequate availability of fertilisers for kharif sowing; states must act against diversion of urea: Mandaviya
Govt sets target to procure 521.27 lakh tonnes of rice from kharif crop
Area under paddy up 4.4 pc, pulses down 8.3 pc this kharif season: Govt
Paddy planting continues to lead India's Kharif crops sowing
Paddy acreage up nearly 4 pc so far this kharif season; pulses acreage down 8 pc