Left Menu

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 21.77 times on second day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:03 IST
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 21.77 times on second day of offer
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering received 21.77 times subscription on the second day of the share sale on Tuesday, driven by encouraging demand from institutional investors.

The IPO received bids for 25,66,70,250 shares against 1,17,88,000 on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 42.22 times, the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 23.05 times and the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 4.21 times subscription.

The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale.

The offering of 1,68,40,000 equity shares has a fresh issue of 1,38,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale of up to 30,40,000 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is Rs 93-98 per share.

The company is a stainless steel washer manufacturer and supplier.

Unistone Capital Private Ltd is the manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023