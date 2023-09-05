J-K: LG Sinha hands over appointment letters to kin of 3 civilians killed in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over the appointment letters to the next of kin of three civilians killed in Shopian in July 2020. The appointment letters on compassionate grounds were handed over to Shareen Akhter, wife of Mohd Abrar, a resident of Tarkassi, Kotranka, Rajouri; Mohd Arif, brother of Mohd Imtiyaz, resident of Dhar Sakri Kotranka, Rajouri and Farayaz Ahmed, brother of Mohd Abrar of Kotranka Rajouri.

The Lt Governor also handed over the appointment letter under SRO-43 to Neeta Devi, widow of Chager Kumar of Dhandal, Ramnagar Udhampur who was killed in an IED blast in Udhampur in 2022.The Lt Governor interacted with the family members of the deceased civilians and assured all possible assistance by the administration in the future. Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu and Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu were also present. (ANI)

