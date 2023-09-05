Left Menu

UP govt to accelerate remaining projects under PM Kusum Yojana

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the release of Rs 46.19 crore to complete the pending works under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha and Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM Kusum Yojana), said officials. 

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the release of Rs 46.19 crore to complete the pending works under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha and Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM Kusum Yojana), said officials. The allocated funds will facilitate the accomplishment of 92 tasks spanning four distinct categories. These works encompass a variety of activities, including 8 office-related projects, maintenance of 15 vehicles and purchase of petrol, and the resolution of 27 subsidy cases, alongside meeting 42 other expenses.

The disbursement of Rs 46.19 crore from the total provisioned amount of Rs 210.77 crore for the PM Kusum Yojana in the state will accelerate various departmental tasks, including those related to subsidies and other schemes. According to officials, among the four categories for which the state's share has been released by the UP government, the subsidy category receives the highest amount of Rs 46.07 crore.

Simultaneously, an allocation of Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned for eight office-related expenses, Rs 5 lakh for vehicle maintenance, and petrol procurement, and Rs 5 lakh for 42 other expenditures under the PM Kusum Yojana. All these works will be done on the basis of the Uttar Pradesh Budget Manual and Financial Rules Collection as per the instructions of the Government of India and the rule book of the Uttar Pradesh Government. (ANI)

