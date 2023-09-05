Himachal Assembly: Monsoon  session to be held from September 18-25

The monsoon session of the flood-hit Himachal Legislative Assembly will be held from September 18-25 and will have seven sittings. The announcement was made by Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

Pathania expressed hope of a fruitful session to bring a new development map of the state post widespread destruction by floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains. Pathania said they have called an all-party meeting on September 17 to ensure a productive session and ask members to share their views on various issues likely to be taken up for discussion during the session.

He added the recent monsoon-related destruction would be likely discussed during the session. "The session would be primarily focused on the huge losses due to disaster in the state. I hope that both the ruling and opposition members will bring the issues as there is a need for a model of development in the state. A new model will be set up and discussion on these issues will be necessary in the assembly during the monsoon session," said Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

The speaker said that the state legislative assembly has taken the lead in E-Vidhan Sabha in the country. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur chaired the state BJP's legislative party meeting on Monday to plan strategies ahead of the upcoming monsoon session.

After the meeting, Thakur said that the homeless and landless people after the disaster are the biggest issues in the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting on Monday to review the disaster situation in the state. He said that the government was working on a war footing to open roads in Himachal Pradesh even without the help of the Centre.

He said that he would talk to the Prime Minister and home minister if needed. (ANI)

