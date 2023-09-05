"No one will be harassed during anti-encroachment drive": CM Dhami vows action against land grabbers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday assured that district authorities have been directed to ensure the citizens are not "harassed" during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the state. The CM also vowed strict action against people who had created illegal structures in the name of "land jihad" on the forest land in the state.

Speaking to ANI, CM said, "I want to assure that the citizens wouldn't be harassed during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive. No demolition would be carried out without taking due consideration and proper verification of land documents". He added that the district authorities would ensure that citizens are not being harassed during the drive.

"Unless it is not assured that the structure is built on government land, no demolition would be carried out till that time. Action will continue against people who have erected illegal structures in the name of land jihad on forest land". "All the District Magistrates have been directed that in the name of removal of encroachments on the roadsides, there should be no vandalism and harassment to any citizen on the legal construction by the administration. I want to assure the people of the state that before taking any action it will be ensured that the construction has taken place on illegal and government land which needs to be removed," CM Dhami posted on X, formerly Twitter, in hindi, on Tuesday evening.

"But action will continue against the illegal symbols created in the name of land jihad on forest land," CM Dhami posted on X. (ANI)

