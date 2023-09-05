Left Menu

IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Odisha 

India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha. "A low-pressure area has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal contiguous to the north-west coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. Under its influence, Odisha is to experience widespread rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days," Umashankar Das, a senior IMD scientist, in Bhubaneswar, told ANI.

IMD has issued an 'orange' alert in three districts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, where heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places during the next 24 hours. Ganjam district has received the highest 142.4 millimetres amount of rainfall followed by Mayurbhanj received 132 millimetres during the last 24 hours, the IMD said.

"The percentage of deficit rainfall has come down after heavy rainfall from the last couple of days in the state. It is expected that next three days widespread rainfall will benefit the farmers," the IMD official said.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

