Tamil Nadu: Indian Coast Guard seizes 71 kg banned sea cucumbers worth Rs 31.84 lakh near Uchipuli 

The Indian Coast Guard seized approximately 71 kg of banned sea cucumbers worth Rs 31.84 lakhs near Uchipuli sea shore, Mandapam on Tuesday. "In a swift anti-poaching operation, the Indian Coast Guard confiscated approximately 71 kg sea cucumbers near Uchipuli sea shore and handed over the seized contraband to the forest department for legal formalities," officials of the Indian Coast Guard said.

In May this year, Rameshwaram Coastal Security Group police seized 550 kg of banned sea cucumbers from a house at Serangottai village on the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi route, officials said. Rameshwar Coastal Security Group Police Inspector Kanagaraj received a tip-off that government-banned sea cucumbers were being boiled in a house at Serangottai village on the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi route.

"During a thorough search in the area, it was revealed that there were about 550 kg of government-banned sea cucumbers lying in the oven inside the house of S Lingam. The sea cucumbers were seized," the official said. Sea cucumbers are essential for the marine ecosystem as they consume decomposing organic matter and convert it into recyclable nutrients for other marine life. (ANI)

