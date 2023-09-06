Left Menu

Punjab: 15 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, one accused held

In an intelligence-based operation launched by the Amritsar rural police in the Kathunangal village of Punjab's Amritsar, heroin weighing 15 kgs was seized, an official statement said on Wednesday. 

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:56 IST
In an intelligence-based operation launched by the Amritsar rural police in the Kathunangal village of Punjab's Amritsar, 15 kg of heroin was seized, an official statement said on Wednesday. The accused was also held by the Amritsar rural police.

According to the official statement, the operation was conducted on the basis of the inputs from the Village Level Defence Committee. The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh, a native of Punjab's Chola Sahib.

A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). "Following the forward and backward linkages Police have also nominated four associates of accused Harpreet. Those nominated have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Guggu alias Haddi, Rahul Singh and Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt, all residents of Jandiala Guru (Punjab), and Gagandeep Singh of Khadoor Sahib (Punjab)", the official statement added.

Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation revealed that the heroin consignment belonged to drug smuggler Happy Jatt and the arrested accused Harpreet Singh was going to deliver the consignment on his directions. Accused Happy Jatt is the main kingpin and 'most wanted' Drug Smuggler of this belt, according to the official statement.

A probe is underway to nab the remaining accused. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

