Left Menu

G20: Delhi's schools, colleges and offices to remain closed from September 8-10  

The government today also launched the ‘G20 India’ mobile app for seamless and smooth functioning with Indian and foreign delegates. The G20 India mobile app having all member countries’ language options will help delegates access UPI and navigation facilities during the summit.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:57 IST
G20: Delhi's schools, colleges and offices to remain closed from September 8-10  
Delhi Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced that all schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across the city from September 8-10 in view of the G20 Leaders Summit over the weekend. The AAP leader also said that Delhi is ready to welcome the delegates.

The G20 summit is being held in New Delhi from September 9-10. Adressing a press conference along with Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi said, "In view of the G20 summit, all schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to September 10..."

Atishi added that major arterial roads have been revamped and decked to welcome the foreign delegates. She further added that the tunnel around the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), is funded by the central government, but the entire tunnel complex, the integrated transit corridor, is constructed by the Public Works Department.

'It provides a link from 'Purana Qila' to the Ring Road. It provides a security through which the G20 delegates can enter the ITPO complex. It would be useful in the future too,' she added. The senior Aam Admi Party leader said that the Delhi government has planted 1.5 lakh saplings ahead of the G20 summit.

'Fountains have been installed in 30 places. More than 80-90 statues have been installed. More than 1.5 lakh plants are planted,' Minister Atishi added while elaborating on the G20 preparations. Delhi minister added that the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also beautified and overhauled major markets in Greater Kailash 2 and Mehrauli.

'Now we can say that Delhi is ready to welcome the G20 delegates... There would be minor inconvenience for the citizens due to restrictions but I insist to everyone that G20 is a huge opportunity for our country...,' she added. World leaders including US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak will be attending the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Chinese President XI Xinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The government today also launched the 'G20 India' mobile app for seamless and smooth functioning with Indian and foreign delegates. The G20 India mobile app having all member countries' language options will help delegates access UPI and navigation facilities during the summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023