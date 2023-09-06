"INDIA vs BHARAT is just distraction orchestrated by BJP to divert...": TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the 'INDIA vs BHARAT' debate has been orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divert attention from pressing issues such as communal tensions, border disputes and unemployment. The controversy was triggered after the invitation for the G20 dinner was sent out in the name of the President of 'Bharat' and not India.

"INDIA vs BHARAT is just a distraction orchestrated by the BJP. Let's cut to the chase and hold the govt accountable for skyrocketing prices, rampant inflation, communal tensions, unemployment, border disputes and their empty rhetoric of Double Engine and Nationalism," TMC MP posted on X (Former Twitter). The debate started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X, formerly Twitter, a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as 'President of Bharat'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that history is being rewritten in the country. The Trinamool Congress supremo questioned the Centre and asked what changed suddenly that we should use only Bharat.

"...Today, they (Centre) changed the name of India. In the invitation card for the G20 Summit dinner, it is mentioned 'Bharat'...In English, we say 'India' and the 'Indian Constitution' and in Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan'. We all say 'Bharat', what is new in this? But the name 'India' is known to the world...What happened suddenly that they had to change the name of the country?... History is being rewritten in the country," CM Mamata said. (ANI)

