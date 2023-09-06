India vs Bharat controversy is a non-issue, says Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose on Wednesday speaking about media reports that the Central government is mulling to replace the word India with Bharat in the Constitution, said that the controversy around it is a non-issue. Speaking to ANI, Bose said, "It is written clearly in the Constitution of India that 'India that is Bharat, a union of States'. Bharat and India are the same... When both mean the same, whatever you speak means the same... The controversy around it is a non-issue."

"Rather, we should talk about the welfare of the people, we should talk about the right to education. The controversy is a total waste," Bose added. The controversy around India versus Bharat was triggered after the invitation for the G20 dinner was sent out in the name of the President of 'Bharat' and not India.

The debate started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X, formerly Twitter, a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as 'President of Bharat'. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that history is being rewritten in the country.

The Trinamool Congress supremo questioned the Centre and asked what changed suddenly that we should use only Bharat. "...Today, they (the Centre) changed the name of India. In the invitation card for the G20 Summit dinner, it is mentioned 'Bharat'...In English, we say 'India' and the 'Indian Constitution' and in Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan'. We all say 'Bharat', what is new in this? But the name 'India' is known to the world...What happened suddenly that they had to change the name of the country?... History is being rewritten in the country," CM Mamata said.

Meanwhile, on quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "My good wishes are with the party. But I had told JP Nadda (BJP's National President) to treat all the religions in an equal manner. India's culture lies in its unity and diversity". "There are basic ideological differences. I really liked Narendra Modi's remark on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwaas', but it could not be implemented on the ground", Bose added.

Earlier in the day, he announced his resignation from the party. He further stated that he will think of joining a political party in future.

"I will think of it in future, for now, I am an independent person", he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)