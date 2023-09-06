FIR registered in Ghaziabad against advocates over burning of CM Yogi's photo

An FIR has been registered against advocates in Ghaziabad over burning photo of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during their protest against police lathi charge on them. FIR has been registered in Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad police station against advocate Sumit Deshbandhu, Manoj Nagvanshi, Ravikant Gautam, Vijay Kumar and 5-6 unidentified persons.

Yesterday, along with burning the effigies of DGP and Chief Secretary, the lawyers also burnt the photo of Chief Minister Yogi, regarding the Hapur incident. The lawyers had burnt effigies on the court premises. The Bar Council has also written a letter to the Ghaziabad Bar Association seeking information.

Meanwhile, A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate the clash that broke out between the advocates and police in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district last week, an official statement said. "In connection with the Hapur incident, a three-member inquiry committee was constituted by CM Yogi Adityanath under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Meerut," a statement from CMO, UP said.

This comes after tension escalated between the police and lawyers as Hapur Bar Association's officials and members earlier on Tuesday were staging a protest over an alleged 'fabricated' case filed against a woman lawyer and her father and police resorted to lathi-charge against lawyers. (ANI)

