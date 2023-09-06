US STOCKS-Wall St slides as services data stokes inflation worries, Apple drags

Wall Street fell on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected services sector data fueled concerns of sticky inflation and interest rates staying higher for longer, while a drop in shares of Apple further weighed down the indexes.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 last month against expectations of 52.5, while a gauge of prices paid by service-sector businesses for inputs increased. Traders' bets for a pause in interest rate hikes in the central bank's September meeting stood at 91%, with bets on a pause in November slipping to 46.8% from nearly 57% before the data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. "Everybody has been kind of getting in the camp that we're done with rate hikes but when you see something like that (stronger-than-expected economic data), they do get a little nervous," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

"Every Fed governor comes out and says they look for the data and that data point today is definitely something that's a little bit more inflationary." Boston Fed President Susan Collins stressed on the need for the central bank to "proceed carefully" as it takes its next monetary policy steps. Apple was the biggest drag across the three major indexes, down 3.0% after a report said China had banned officials at central government agencies from using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work.

Other megacaps also declined, with Tesla, Amazon.com and Nvidia down between 1.0% and 3.2% as yield on the 10-year and the two-year Treasury notes moved higher after the economic data. Healthcare stocks fell 0.7%, dragged by a 1.3% drop in Johnson & Johnson. HSBC initiated coverage on the healthcare conglomerate with a "hold" rating, according to a report from thefly.com.

Investors were also waiting for the Fed's "Beige Book", due at 2:00 p.m. ET, for a snapshot of the U.S. economy, ahead of the keenly awaited inflation data scheduled for next week and the Fed's policy decision on Sept. 20. ' A recent uptick in oil prices has also stoked fears of persistent inflationary pressures that could compel the Federal Reserve to maintain its hawkish stance on interest rates.

At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 194.34 points, or 0.56%, at 34,447.63, the S&P 500 was down 35.48 points, or 0.79%, at 4,461.35, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 147.96 points, or 1.06%, at 13,872.99. Lockheed Martin dropped 4.0% after the U.S. weapons maker trimmed the delivery outlook for its F-35 jets.

Roku climbed 6.1% after the video-streaming company said on Wednesday it would reduce its workforce by about 10% and limit new hiring. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 24 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 119 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)