Punjab: BJP expels 4 leaders for anti-party activities

The Punjab unit of the BJP on Wednesday expelled four party leaders for allegedly engaging in 'anti-party' activities, with immediate effect, the party informed through a statement.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 22:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab unit of the BJP on Wednesday expelled four party leaders for allegedly engaging in 'anti-party' activities, with immediate effect, the party informed through a statement. The expelled leaders, as per the statement, are Nimisha Mehta, Dalvinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh, and Gurpreet Singh.

All the expelled leaders are from the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, the party informed. The order was issued by Jiwan Gupta, general secretary of the BJP's state unit.

"From the perusal of evidence received, it has been found that the following persons from the Garshankar assembly constituency are guilty of the breach as per article XXV of the constitution of the BJP and thus as per the decision of the state president in consultation with the disciplinary committe are hereby expelled from the party and from the responsibilities/assignments if any assigned to them with immediate effect," read the order. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

