Chinese hack of US officials due to compromise of Microsoft engineer's account, Microsoft says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 00:36 IST
Microsoft says the Chinese hack of U.S. government officials stemmed from compromise of a Microsoft engineer's corporate account.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Microsoft said the engineer's account had been penetrated by a hacking group it dubbed Storm-0558 - and which American officials have said stole emails from the U.S. State and Commerce departments.

