Chinese hack of US officials due to compromise of Microsoft engineer's account, Microsoft says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 00:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
Microsoft says the Chinese hack of U.S. government officials stemmed from compromise of a Microsoft engineer's corporate account.
In a blog post published on Wednesday, Microsoft said the engineer's account had been penetrated by a hacking group it dubbed Storm-0558 - and which American officials have said stole emails from the U.S. State and Commerce departments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese-backed port project in Peru to be the ''gateway from South America to Asia,'' official says
'Chinese activist' makes 300-km jet ski ride to South Korea
Chinese coast guard blocks Philippine vessels near disputed shoal but two supply boats breach cordon
ANALYSIS-UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
US imposes visa curbs on Chinese officials over boarding schools for Tibetans