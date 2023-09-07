Chinese hack of US officials due to compromise of Microsoft engineer's account, Microsoft says

Microsoft says the Chinese hack of U.S. government officials stemmed from compromise of a Microsoft engineer's corporate account.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Microsoft said the engineer's account had been penetrated by a hacking group it dubbed Storm-0558 - and which American officials have said stole emails from the U.S. State and Commerce departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)