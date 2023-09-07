Tennis-US Open order of play on Thursday
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 06:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 06:43 IST
Order of play on the main show courts on the 11th day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (play starts 2300 GMT/1900 ET, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
6-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) 17-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) (Compiled by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
