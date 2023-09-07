Tennis-US Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main show courts on the 11th day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (play starts 2300 GMT/1900 ET, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

6-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) 17-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) (Compiled by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

